The Central Bank of Boone County has replaced its annual Boone County Art Show this year with an All-Stars Show that will showcase art at the downtown Central Bank location.
Top award winners from the Boone County Art Show for the past 10 years will display their work, said Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing.
The downtown location will be the home of the new show from Oct. 10 to Dec. 4 during normal bank hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
"We thought it would be great to fill our downtown bank with beautiful art despite the loss of the large art show in mid-Missouri," Wilkerson said in a news release.
All of the art will be for sale and can be purchased through the Columbia Art League. Masks and social distancing will be required in order to view the show.
The 61st Annual Boone County Art Show would have taken place this month, but due to the coronavirus that event was canceled.