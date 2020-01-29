Joseph T. Henderson, president and director of Central Bank of Boone County, has been appointed to an advisory board for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Henderson is one of six new members appointed to the Fed's Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC), which advises St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on the credit, banking and economic conditions facing council members’ institutions and local communities, according to a press release.
Other details on the appointment, from the release:
The new members will serve three-year terms. Other committee members are from St. Louis, Illinois, Arkansas, Mississippi and Kentucky.
Current board member Margaret Oldner, CEO of Stone Bank in Mountain View, Ark., was appointed to a three-year term as council chair.
Established in 2011, the St. Louis Fed’s CDIAC comprises 12 executives of smaller financial institutions headquartered across the Federal Reserve’s Eighth District.
The council meets twice a year at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, with this year’s meetings scheduled for Feb. 24-25 and Oct. 19-20.