California-based artist Pontus Willfors has been selected by the Central Bank of Boone County to create a new sculpture outside the bank at Broadway and Eighth Street.
Out of the over 120 applicants from across the country, Willfors stood out for his unique approach, Mary Wilkerson, bank vice president of marketing, told the Missourian.
"We didn't feel like we'd ever seen anything like this before," Wilkerson said. "That made it really special.
Born in Sweden, Willfors has lived in Los Angeles, California, since 2005 and received a bachelor of fine arts from the California Institute of the Arts in 2009, according to a news release from the bank. His public art can be found across the nation, with installations in Alaska, Maryland and Florida, among other states.
“I am interested in the social life of an object, its history, and the human valence of its materials and form," Willfors said in the release. "How people engage with and occupy structures and space inspires me to reconsider everyday objects, reimagining the potential and possibility of their utility and limitations.”
Willfors had several proposals that Wilkerson's committee thought were "absolutely beautiful," she said, and that led them to go in his direction.
"It was a long process, but we feel really good about our choice," she said.
Willfors' art piece will fill the space left by the bank's previous sculpture, "People," which was removed this spring after over 50 years since its installment on Eighth Street in 1971, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Created by artist Don Bartlett, pieces of the sculpture began to break off over time and cracks started to form in the fiberglass structure, creating a safety hazard.
The new metal sculpture will be "very different" from the previous one, Wilkerson said. Though the last sculpture was up for over half a century, the fiberglass deterioration required its removal, so longevity and durability were both prioritized in the plans for the new installment.
The committee also considered factors including the size of the space it will occupy, sun positioning and placement relative to the bank's windows, Wilkerson said.
"I hope that when people walk down Eighth Street, they see it as something truly magical and special," she said.
The bank hopes to install Willfor's sculpture next spring, according to the release.