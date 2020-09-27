It's kitten season at the Central Missouri Humane Society, and the shelter has asked for donations to support daily operations.
The Humane Society made an appeal for donations, particularly wet food, Saturday in a Facebook post. As of Sunday afternoon, the post had been shared 81 times. The post has a link to an Amazon wishlist where anyone can purchase supplies for the shelter, including food, cleaning supplies and toys for the animals. Donors can also purchase food and drop it off directly at the shelter.
Stephanie Lanham, the animal care manager at the Central Missouri Humane Society, said the call for donations is a pretty regular occurrence. With a lot of kittens in foster care and at the shelter, the Humane Society goes through a lot of wet food and relies on donations from local supporters.
Besides the new kittens, the society has had to house an increased number of animals over the summer. Despite an increase in pet fostering and adoption at the beginning of the pandemic, local shelters are now dealing with an influx of pets due to animal hoarding.
Local shelters were unusually affected by animal hoarding this summer, including the Central Missouri Humane Society. The Sedalia Animal Shelter rescued 79 cats from a house in August, 14 of which went to the Central Missouri Humane Society. The same week, the Central Missouri Humane Society rescued 31 dogs from a house in Boone County.