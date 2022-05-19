The Central Missouri Humane Society is closed until at least Monday because of a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.
An Instagram announcement says the humane society is “closing to the public effective immediately so that healthy staff members can focus on the care of our animals.”
The post also states the humane society hopes to reopen Monday but to check its website for updates.
No lost or stray pets are being accepted now, according to the humane society’s Facebook page. A kitten event scheduled for Sunday will be postponed.