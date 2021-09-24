The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, along with Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM), raised over $80,000 during their annual match campaign from Aug. 19-29.
The funds will go toward the purchase and renovation of Central Pantry's future location on Business Loop 70 West, which the food bank plans to occupy by early 2023.
Making good on its pledge back in August, MEM matched $25,000 in donations.
"A new Central Pantry will mean so much for our community by providing a better place for people to get the nutrition they need for a healthy life," said Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of The Food Bank, in a news release. "But we need support to turn that dream into a reality. We are so grateful to MEM for their contributions and efforts as an incredible community partner."
The food bank hopes the location, which is more centralized, will help increase engagement and community awareness. It will also allow the food bank to better present and store foods.