Centro Latino hosts Día de los Muertos dinner, fundraises for after-school program

In honor of Day of the Dead, Nellie Nash painted her face and donned traditional attire that featured a spiked halo crown adorned with flowers.

Members of Centro Latino commemorate Dia de los Muertos by creating an

Members of Centro Latino commemorate Dia de los Muertos by creating an ofrenda Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. An ofrenda is the offering placed in a home altar to honor those who have passed.

Nash, a volunteer and board member at Centro Latino, dressed as La Catrina for a dinner hosted by the organization Tuesday night in celebration of Día de los Muertos. The dinner, which was open to the public, raised money for Centro Latino’s free after-school program that helps K-12 students with their studies.

Nellie Nash prepares food for the Dia de los Muertos celebration on Tuesday, Nov

Nellie Nash prepares food for the Dia de los Muertos celebration Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. Nash has volunteered for the Centro Latino program since 2016.
Volunteers prepare quesadillas for incoming customers Tuesday

Volunteers prepare quesadillas for incoming customers Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. The event was open to the public and included a quesadilla dinner with rice, beans, and pico de gallo.
Nellie Nash prepares a variety of desserts Tuesday

Nellie Nash prepares a variety of desserts Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. Nash is a board member for the program and mainly specializes in kitchen work such as baking and cooking.
Nellie Nash places cookie dough on a tray on Tuesday at Centro

Nellie Nash places cookie dough on a tray Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. The holiday of Dia de los Muertos originated in ancient Mesoamerica but has since spread to many Latino communities around the world.
Customers pick up their quesadilla dinner meals on Tuesday at

Customers pick up their quesadilla dinner meals Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. The program prepared food to serve to over 50 people.
  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

