Centro Latino hosts Día de los Muertos dinner, fundraises for after-school program

Nellie Nash places cookie dough on a tray Tuesday at Centro Latino in Columbia. The holiday of Dia de los Muertos originated in ancient Mesoamerica but has since spread to many Latino communities around the world.
In honor of Day of the Dead, Nellie Nash painted her face and donned traditional attire that featured a spiked halo crown adorned with flowers.
Nash, a volunteer and board member at Centro Latino, dressed as La Catrina for a dinner hosted by the organization Tuesday night in celebration of Día de los Muertos. The dinner, which was open to the public, raised money for Centro Latino’s free after-school program that helps K-12 students with their studies.
La Catrina is an icon of Day of the Dead, a holiday with Mexican origins that is typically observed Nov. 1-2. Day of the Dead celebrates the lives of loved ones who have passed.
“I don’t speak Spanish and I don’t have a Latino heritage,” Nash said, “but I wanted the kids to be able to see La Catrina.”
Nash said she respects Latino heritage and traditions. She also said she has an altar at home to honor her ancestors.
Anna Jones, one of Centro Latino’s after-school program coordinators, said the money made from Tuesday night’s dinner will be primarily used for utilities and keeping their building running. She said the rest will go back to the program. The funds could be used for books, other educational materials and snacks for the kids.
Jones said the after-school program primarily helps children of immigrant and Latino backgrounds who are between kindergarten and eighth grade. She said the program currently serves about 15 children.
At the dinner, Centro Latino served vegetarian quesadillas, Jones said. Alexandra Rodriguez, a kitchen intern at Centro Latino and a junior at the MU, said the dinner also included a side of rice, a side of beans and pico de gallo salsa.
Rodriguez said volunteers made enough food to serve 50 guests, including 20 presold meals.
“We have a lot of regulars that order because they feel our mission is important,” Rodriguez said.
Columbia resident Brad Boyd-Kennedy, who ordered food at the event and was a former volunteer at Centro Latino, said he and his wife have supported the organization for many years.
“We believe it is a vital community resource,” said Boyd-Kennedy, who has also been a Centro Latino board member for about 10 years.
In an interview, Rodriguez said she has grown up celebrating Day of the Dead, as her family is “very in touch with our Mexican roots.” Both of her parents are from Ciudad Manuel Doblado in Guanajuato, Mexico, but did not meet until after they moved to Chicago as teenagers.
Rodriguez said she cherishes making Day of the Dead ofrendas with her mom.
“My mom and I make our ofrenda together every year,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said an ofrenda, or offering, often consists of pictures of loved ones who have passed, as well as items that hold significance to their lives or favorite foods. The ofrenda welcomes the dead to visit those who are still living.
“It brings you peace and comfort because of the thought you really can feel the presence of the loved ones who have passed,” Rodriguez said.