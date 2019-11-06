Those looking for part-time work might want to consider the Census Bureau.
In preparation for the 2020 census, the bureau is accepting applications for census takers, which pays $14 an hour. The other positions being advertised are recruiting assistant and office clerk.
Boone County recruiting events are being planned, and the Census Bureau will be hiring now until February 2020.
“The role is ideal for someone who is looking for part-time employment to help supplement their income, such as college students, ride-sharing drivers, retirees or those who have a flexible schedule and are interested in helping their community be counted,” according to the Census Bureau’s website.
The job qualifications for applicants are that they must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, have a valid Social Security number, email address and driver’s license and must pass a criminal background check and fingerprinting.
The application process will take approximately 30 minutes, and the bureau will contact potential hires for a phone interview.
There is a 60-day window between getting a job offer and training; this allows the Census Bureau to conduct background checks and fingerprinting. The recruiting and hiring timeline states that applicants will start receiving job offers between January and April 2020.
There is classroom training, and applicants will be paid during training hours but at a slightly less hourly rate.
Some field positions require working during the day, and other positions require evenings and weekends. The positions are estimated to last several weeks.
Census workers are paid weekly through direct deposits or in the mail. Employees will also receive reimbursement for work-related mileage and expenses.
After receiving offers and training, employees will start working around mid-March, according to the Census Bureau website.
“Counting everyone at one time is a massive undertaking, but the U.S. Census Bureau is on track to recruit thousands of census takers nationwide to follow up with those residents who have not responded by mail, by phone or online,” according to the Census Bureau’s website.
Meanwhile, Boone County Counts Partnership is announcing its partnership with the 2020 Census at 8 a.m. Nov. 15 in the Council Chambers at city hall. The partnership is to bring awarenessto the impact it has on the community.