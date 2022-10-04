The Columbia Housing Authority was awarded federal low-income housing tax credits to begin construction on the Kinney Point affordable housing development, according to a Tuesday news release from the authority.
The tax credits, which were approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission in September, will provide over $3 million for the project.
The city of Columbia committed $2 million in HOME-ARP funds in February 2022 toward the development, the Missourian has reported. The Veterans United Foundation also committed $1.3 million for the project, according to the news release.
With the additional funding secured, CHA plans to begin construction on Kinney Point in the spring of 2023.
Located at the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road, Kinney Point will consist of 24 affordable housing units of varying sizes.
CHA estimates the units will directly impact over 400 individuals over the next 25 years, according to the news release.
The development of Kinney Point is part of CHA’s 5-Year Plan, which includes a goal to “renovate CHA’s remaining public housing and expand CHA’s affordable housing portfolio through additional development.”