The working preference for people seeking housing assistance has been discontinued, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority Randy Cole said Wednesday.
There is currently a list of 600 people waiting for one-bedroom units from the CHA, he said.
"In the past, we moved people up (the waitlist) that were employed. They were prioritized," Cole said.
Given changes in the market and due to the pandemic and rising need for housing, the CHA opted to end the working preference for those on the waitlist, he said.
Cole is passionate about the idea that the CHA should provide housing to anyone that needs it. He said those who are unemployed have a higher chance of getting employment after securing stable housing.
Ending the employment preference would be a good opportunity for CHA to continue working to better serve those who are homeless and unemployed, Cole said.
The housing authority has seen a rise in housing insecurity across Columbia recently and is seeking funding to expand CHA housing.
Cole requested funding at the Aug. 19 City Council meeting for rehabilitating and renovating existing housing and building new housing.
The agency is looking to renovate 120 units and create 49 new units, which would make 169 total units available if funding is acquired, he said.
Cole requested $4.2 million from the City Council and is seeking funds from Boone County, the Missouri Housing Development Commission and the Federal Home Loan Bank. The total cost to complete both renovations and the creation of new housing is estimated at $10 million, he said.
The area where CHA would like to build new housing is about two acres at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road. Cole said he plans on working with the neighborhood to create a space that blends well with the area.
Work on the renovations and new housing could start by the fall of next year if all finances are worked out, Cole said. It may be completed in phases, but the agency is working to secure a developer and have drawings of the plans created at this time, he said.