The November firearms deer season began with a rocky start weather-wise, and the number of deer killed fell short of early projections.
Hunters killed 176,604 deer during the 11-day season that ended Tuesday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The opening weekend of the season, when the vast majority of deer are killed each year, was challenging for hunters.
"Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season,” Jason Isabelle, cervid program supervisor for the Conservation Department, said in a news release.
“Unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early.”
This year's kill fell short of the 179,960 and 200,738 deer taken during the 2019 and 2018 November firearm seasons.
Howell, Franklin and Texas counties were the top three, with 3,496, 3,409, and 3,374 deer taken, respectively.
Overall, hunters killed 95,654 antlered bucks, 16,045 button bucks and 64,905 does.
Hunters in Boone County killed 1,677 deer, including 906 bucks, 163 button bucks and 608 does.
Several more deer seasons remain. A late youth season is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, and the firearms antlerless deer season is Dec. 4-6.
The archery season has resumed and will continue through Jan. 15. An alternative methods season will take place Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.