A new Workforce Development Division is meant to "retain talent in Columbia while helping to build a strong workforce for tomorrow," according to a news release from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Mary Kate Hafner, the director of communications and marketing for the chamber, said that the division's goals are to develop partnerships to further workforce development, collaborate with the business community in mid-Missouri and develop programming.
The steering committee for the division is composed of "more than 12 individuals from various industries including healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing and construction," according to the release.
The program was originally meant to launch in March, Hafner said, but was put on pause due to the pandemic.
"While the division’s goals may have been adjusted to fit our business community’s changing needs, this is not a reaction to COVID-19,” Chamber President and CEO Matt McCormick said in the release. He said the program had been in the works even pre-pandemic.
The division is planning to hold its first meeting in early January 2021. The chamber also plans to hire a full-time employee that will focus on the Workforce Development Division.