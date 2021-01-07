Passing legislation allowing sales taxes on online purchases is among the five priorities the Columbia Chamber of Commerce established in the legislative agenda it revealed for the 101st Missouri General Assembly.
The five legislative priorities were introduced at the chamber’s annual legislative reception at The Blue Note. Presented by Mike Grellner, co-chair of the chamber’s government affairs committee, those priorities are:
- Continued support of funding for MU.
- Continued support for the construction and funding of the NextGen Precision Health Institute at MU.
- Support for online sales tax collection through legislation that implements a Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement.
- Support of funding for the Early College collaboration between Moberly Area Community College and Columbia Public Schools.
- Continued support for legislation that enables sustainable funding and growth for Missouri’s transportation system.
Chamber President Matt McCormick said in an interview Thursday that the economic impact of COVID-19 has increased the need for the online sales tax. Because of the increase in online shopping, this sales tax would help “make sure that shopping is taking place in Columbia, and then those sales taxes are being used to support the efforts of the city, county and the school district.”
Like many local governments, Boone County and the city of Columbia have been struggling for years to balance annual budgets given the rise of untaxed online shopping. In addition to shoring up revenue, county and city leaders have said taxing online sales would level the playing field with local brick-and-mortar businesses.
In regards to supporting transportation, McCormick highlighted the need for sustainability. He said the chamber in the past supported legislation that would increase the state’s motor fuel tax, but voters have failed to pass them. He said chamber members will watch to see what sorts of bills are filed during this legislative session, which began Wednesday and continues through mid-May.
The state should focus on the need to rebuild Interstate 70, according to the chamber’s priority list.
The Early College program between Moberly Area Community College and Columbia Public Schools just finished its first semester, McCormick said. The program has been in the works since 2018 after a chamber-sponsored leadership visit to a community college in Ann Arbor, Michigan, spawned interest in the collaborative model.
This program allows high school juniors and seniors to attend classes both at district schools and the community college.
“Whenever they graduate, they have their high school graduation. They can also have their associate’s degree and step out into the workforce free from education debt,” McCormick said.
About 150 students were enrolled in the program during the fall semester, McCormick said.
Robert Knodell, Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff, was the keynote speaker at the chamber’s legislative reception.
Knodell echoed the chamber’s legislative priorities and spoke about Gov. Parson’s continued commitment to “a balanced approach to COVID-19.”
This approach includes vaccinating Missourians and continuing to support businesses through an economic recovery program.
“Our priorities this coming year include, I think most importantly and very importantly to many of you, timely passage of COVID-19 liability protection for our health care providers, for our educators and our businesses,” Knodell said.
Several state representatives attended the reception, along with state Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia.
Similar to Knodell, Rowden spoke positively about Missouri’s COVID-19 response. He acknowledged that the pandemic is a fluid and difficult situation but that the legislature is “trying to do our very best to be proactive.”
State Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, and Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, each spoke about the bills they hoped to push through this session.
Basye spoke about the large group of Columbia parents that he has been working with who desire a return to in-person classes. These parents do not feel heard by the Columbia School Board and district administration, Basye said.
Walsh spoke about a bill to allow forensic examiners and coroners to use flashing lights on their vehicles as they make their way to accident and crime scenes.
The chamber’s event concluded with a thank you to sponsors.
The chamber began the legislative priorities selection process during the fall of 2020. The chamber worked with its members, board of directors and state legislators to make a large list of priorities, McCormick said. This final list was whittled down with the help of the chamber’s government affairs committee and was approved by the board of directors.