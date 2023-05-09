On May 11, COVID-19 will no longer be considered a public health emergency.
Although this will eventually affect the availability of free vaccines, testing and treatments, the most immediate change has to do with the collection of data, said Laura Morris, a family medicine clinician at MU Health Care.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer be authorized to collect certain types of data, according to the CDC website. In some cases, this means data will be tracked and processed in a different way.
The changes in the reporting of data will make it harder to assess risk of COVID-19 infection in real time, Morris said. It will be harder to detect nationwide trends of positive COVID-19 cases because hospitals will no longer be required to report data in the same way.
However, Morris said the public should be assured that there will still be access to testing, vaccines and treatments. Immediately, there will be little change in access because the government has a stockpile of vaccines and Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. After the supplies run out, most people will still have access to free or low-cost options.
Vaccines
At this time, access to vaccines will not change at a national level, according to a page on the CDC website.
The CDC provides a vaccine locator to find free COVID-19 or flu vaccines. In the future, the COVID-19 vaccine will be covered by insurance and available through programs that already offer seasonal flu vaccines, Morris said.
Testing and treatment
According to the CDC website, insurance providers are no longer required to waive the cost of testing. Those looking for no-cost COVID-19 testing can use the CDC testing search website. Columbia still has free at home tests available, said Ryan Sheehan, a spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. These tests will be offered as long as supplies last.
Treatment for severe COVID-19 infection, like Paxlovid, will also be free as long as supplies last, Morris said. After that, the cost will depend on the manufacturer and the terms of a patient’s health insurance.
A matter of terminology
Morris emphasized that the end of the public health emergency does not mean the pandemic is over.
“This signals our transition to thinking about this as an endemic disease, something that we have to deal with constantly, as opposed to something that came and is going to leave,” Morris said.