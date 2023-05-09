On May 11, COVID-19 will no longer be considered a public health emergency.

Although this will eventually affect the availability of free vaccines, testing and treatments, the most immediate change has to do with the collection of data, said Laura Morris, a family medicine clinician at MU Health Care.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Health and Higher Education Reporter, Spring 2023.

    Studying magazine journalism.

    Reach me at grace.e.kenyon@missouri.edu

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700