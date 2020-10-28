Recently approved changes to solid waste curbside collection, including trash bag requirements and scheduling bulky item pickup, take effect Monday.
Columbia City Council recently approved the changes at its Sept. 21 regular meeting.
Under the new rules, waste must be in a trash bag in order to be collected at the curb, according to a city news release Wednesday. Beginning in early 2021, only trash bags with city logos will be accepted. Details on that change will be shared in early winter, according to the release.
Bulky items will no longer be collected on a customer’s normally scheduled collection day. Customers are responsible for requesting and scheduling a collection day at least one week in advance of pickup.
Bulky items are considered to be normal household items that will not fit in a regular trash bag. Sofas, mattresses and box springs are counted. Any items that are materials resulting from the erection, destruction or remodeling of a building — including felled trees, large automobile parts and hazardous materials — are prohibited, according to the release.
Each residential customer will be granted one free scheduled bulky item collection per calendar year, according to the release. Additional requests for bulky item pickup will be charged at $21.50 for the first item and an extra $5 for any other item collected at the same time. Appliances with refrigerant will be charged at $29 per item.
Customers are required to provide at least 24 hours’ notice to cancel a bulky item or appliance pickup. If they fail to do so, the collection charge will be included on the next utility bill, according to the new rules.
Customers can request bulky item pickups and appliance collections by calling 874-CITY (2489), online at CoMo.gov or through the MyCoMo app available in the App Store or Google Play Store.
Bundled items such as tree limbs and items in disposable containers, such as potting soil bags, will not be collected under the new rules. Those items will be left at the curb with a note showing that the item was not placed in a bag for collection. Customers are in charge of removing those tagged items from the curb and ensuring they are properly disposed of.
Further updates on the solid waste curbside collection will be available soon on the city website, CoMo.gov/Utilities and through the CoMo Recycling and Trash app available on CoMo.gov via the CoMobile Apps link at the top of the page.