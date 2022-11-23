Columbia Parks and Recreation is set to unveil a commemorative poster by a local artist Tuesday at Walt’s Bike Shop.

The event will take place between 5:15 and 7 p.m. at the bicycle shop, 1217 Rogers St. Parks and Recreation planned to hold this event to kickstart an online donation campaign for its endowment fund, which will end Dec. 31.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

Recommended for you