Columbia Parks and Recreation is set to unveil a commemorative poster by a local artist Tuesday at Walt’s Bike Shop.
The event will take place between 5:15 and 7 p.m. at the bicycle shop, 1217 Rogers St. Parks and Recreation planned to hold this event to kickstart an online donation campaign for its endowment fund, which will end Dec. 31.
The poster commemorating the city’s parks system is designed by local artist Jane Mudd. She designed a commemorative poster for last year’s Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund campaign and will autograph the posters Tuesday.
Those interested in the poster need to donate at least $20 to the fund through its CoMoGives campaign webpage. Walt’s Bike Shop will also give a limited number of SmartWool socks in exchange for a $50 or more donation.
Columbia Parks and Recreation also plans to give the first 200 donors vouchers for a native Eastern Redbud seedling at the Stephens Lake Park Arboretum Plant Sale next spring, according to a city news release.
Donations are expected to go to the Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund, which is an endowment fund for sustaining the department’s programs and facilities during “difficult economic times when municipal budgets cannot keep pace with increasing operating expenses,” according to the fund’s webpage. The fund, established in 2017, is separate from the city budget for the department.
The event is sponsored by various food and drink companies, including Logboat Brewing Co. and Pepsi. They will provide appetizers, beer and other beverages at the event.