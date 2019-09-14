As sunlight returned to Columbia on Saturday morning, Eric Schmeck was pedaling across town to the Columbia Farmers Market, pulling along a very small library.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library’s book bike is a small trailer attached to an electric-assisted bike that makes appearances at events across Columbia. Trained library associates and public service librarians such as Schmeck use it to check out materials, to share informational resources and to give out library cards.
The book bike made its debut last year, but 2019 has been its official launch year, public services librarian Anne Girouard said.
Along with the farmers market, Girouard said the bike has visited Paws in the Park and Turning Point, an organization that works with homeless people.
Materials placed in the trailer are selected specifically for the events the librarians are visiting. At the farmers market, for example, the library offered books about gardening, cooking, landscaping and farming. Girouard said the bike also carries pieces from the library’s express collection, books donated to the library or books withdrawn from its collection that it can share.
“That’s something we took to Turning Point, for example,” she said. “For folks that may not have a library card so we can still get books into their hands.”
The idea behind the bike is to take the library to people who don’t regularly visit it.
“By going to the different events we reach people who may not have gone to the library and been aware of what we have available,” Girouard said.
John and Annie Quade stopped by the book bike at the farmers market Saturday so John Quade could sign up for a library card. They said the mobile library’s convenience is nice.
“It’s one place that’s kinda on the weekly rotation,” Annie Quade said of the market. “The library maybe isn’t always on the weekly rotation.”
Daniel Boone Regional Library spokesperson Mitzi St. John said there are 10 librarians and library associates trained to operate the bike safely. Schmeck said the training included instruction and review of Columbia’s bike laws as well as practical training, which involved pedaling on big streets in traffic.
“It was kind of intense,” he said.
Girouard said operating the book bike appeals to librarians who are into cycling. Schmeck enjoys the opportunity to mix things up on the job.
“It’s just nice to get out into the community in a kind of unorthodox way,” he said. “It’s more exercise than I get at a normal day sitting in the library, so that’s nice.”
The book bike brings wifi with it, and it usually offers around 50 books.
Debi Barton visited the mobile library Saturday to look for baby books for her 8-month-old granddaughter. Schmeck also told her about storytelling events catered to younger children. She liked seeing the library at the market.
“I think it’s fabulous they’re here,” Barton said.
Girouard said farmers markets are where the community seems to engage most. They bring a Book Bites activity for children to the market once a month. It’s a garden-themed station with bins filled with black beans and plastic shovels, bugs and vegetables. Literary celebrity the Very Hungry Caterpillar made an appearance in one of the bins.
The library aims to keep sending the book bike out, weather permitting, through November and to bring it back in March.
The bike will next appear at the Orr Street Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22. More events where the bike will visit can be found on the library’s website.
Library associate Lyndsey Rector, worked alongside Schmeck on Saturday morning. She said they are working to build a better, stronger community.
“I think it’s important because not everyone will go to the library,” she said, “but if we have more exposure to the community then we’re bringing the library to them.”