With colder weather approaching and concerns of respiratory illnesses increasing, those reaching for a COVID-19 test should be informed of its expiration date.

The Food and Drug Administration advises against using at-home COVID-19 tests past their expiration date, as some tests and their parts can break down over time. However, many of the dates have been extended, as approved by the FDA on a case-by-case basis.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you