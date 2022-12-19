With colder weather approaching and concerns of respiratory illnesses increasing, those reaching for a COVID-19 test should be informed of its expiration date.
The Food and Drug Administration advises against using at-home COVID-19 tests past their expiration date, as some tests and their parts can break down over time. However, many of the dates have been extended, as approved by the FDA on a case-by-case basis.
For a proposed 12-month shelf-life, the manufacturer would evaluate the performance after storing the test for 13 months, according to the FDA.
Once the test manufacturer has more stability testing results, such as 12 or 18 months, the test manufacturer can contact the FDA to request authorization for a longer shelf-life. The test card — the component that expires first — is how the expiration date is determined.
Those who are concerned about an expired test can find a list of authorized at-home tests on the FDA’s website. The list shows which tests’ expiration dates have been extended and for how long.
The CDC describes Boone County as having a “medium” COVID-19 community risk level and recommends residents stay up-to-date on vaccines.
Those with health insurance can be reimbursed for purchases of at-home tests from drugstores, said Ryan Sheehan, spokesperson for the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.