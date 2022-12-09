Columbia Pachyderm Club hosted a meeting with Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R—Hallsville, on Friday to discuss the upcoming legislative session. Reisch is representing the 44th District this winter for her fourth and final term in the Missouri House of Representatives.
The meeting filled the backroom of Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Columbia with Reisch's constituents and Pachyderm club members.
Reisch is now the lone Republican in the house from Boone County. Former state Reps. Chuck Basye and Sara Walsh both gave up their seats before the 2022 election. Basye served his full eight years and Walsh lost a bid for U.S. Congress in the Missouri 4th District primary.
Reisch said she was excited about the coming session but would miss her Republican colleagues. She said she has several focuses for the session, including maintaining her position on the Education Committee and getting back on the Judiciary Committee she was on during her first four years in office.
For her legislative agenda, Reisch emphasized cleaning up voter rolls, reforming the ballot initiative system and cutting personal property tax, among other issues.
Reisch said she has worked on cleaning up voting rolls for 40 years. She aims to ensure people who are not eligible to vote, such as those who have died, are removed from voting rolls so that registered voter numbers are counted correctly. She said this would remove a possibility for fraud.
"There's no excuse for it and it inflates the rolls. It opens it up to potential fraud. And it costs money," Reisch said.
Since the legalization of marijuana, how ballot measures are petitioned and put on the ballot has become a contentious topic. Reisch said she supports bills that would make initiative petitioning harder but still an option. She said she does not want out-of-state money getting measures on the Missouri ballot.
"You can come in from out of state with $2 million, $3 million, and get anything on our ballot in Missouri," Reisch said.
Many Missourians, including Reisch, have seen their personal property taxes jump this year due to a spike in vehicle values. She emphasized her support for bills that would lower these kinds of personal property taxes.
Reisch also rattled off support for bills that grow 2nd Amendment rights, close primaries by party, end daylight saving time and a possible bill on extending term limits.
She said believes longer terms would allow legislatures to have more time to understand the process and better serve constituents.
"I think you are more efficient, and you can get more done," Reisch said referring to senior legislators.
Missouri's new legislative session will convene on Jan. 5 in Jefferson City to consider over 2,000 bills.