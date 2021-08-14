A discussion about parking for the proposed Cherry Street Hotel will be back at Monday night's City Council meeting.
On July 19, council members tabled a vote to allow the hotel to lease 99 parking spaces in the Tenth and Cherry Municipal Parking Garage. These spaces would accommodate guests of the future six-story, 140-room hotel.
During the meeting, several people came forward during the public comment section to speak on their concerns, including that residents would lose permits they currently hold or be moved to the bottom of the wait list to receive a permit. Council members also expressed concerns about fairness.
Another concern expressed by a few speakers was how the loss of hourly parking spots would affect small businesses and workers downtown who rely on those parking spaces.
At Monday's 7 p.m. meeting at City Hall, developers would like the council to make a final yes or no decision on the proposed parking agreement, according to the council memo.
Monday also kicks off the first of three public hearings about the 2022 Fiscal Year budget. City Council is allowing several opportunities for public input on spending items covered by the budget process.
The next two public hearings will be Sept. 7 and Sept. 20. There will also be a budget work session Thursday to allow council members to further discuss departmental revenues and expenses.
In other action Monday, City Council members will consider these measures:
- Setting a public hearing for Sept. 11 related to the construction of Fire Station No. 11. It is estimated to cost approximately $2.5 million and will be funded with the Capital Improvement Sales tax.
- A public hearing about the 2021 property tax rate at $0.4032 (per $100 assessed valuation). The rate is the same as the current year, according to the city manager's FY2022 budget proposal. The property taxes make up about 10% of the total General Fund revenue.
- An ordinance that will suspend bus fares for Fiscal Year 2022 for users of the GoCOMO Public Transit System. Since March 2020 GoCOMO has suspended bus fares because of the COVID-19 pandemic. GoCOMO will be able to manage expenses for FY2022 by using American Rescue Plan and Cares Act funding according to a council memo.
- An ordinance that would revise fees for the Public Health and Human Services Department. If approved, this would become effect Oct. 1. While there will not be increases in current fees, the Health Department is recommending adding fees. Those fees will be discussed Monday and involve new fees for inspections of concession stands and out-of-state mobile food operations and pools. The pool inspection fee would be for public pools such as those operated by the city, neighborhood associations and hotels, said city spokesperson Sydney Olson.