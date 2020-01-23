The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the request to replat a property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets for the future Cherry Street Hotel for approval in a 6-1 motion during its Thursday night meeting.
The replat for the six-story hotel was filed by Cherry Street Hotel LLC, according to a city staff report. Jonathan Odle is the owner of Cherry Street Hotel LLC, according to a deed of trust filed with the city Dec. 3. Odle also co-owns the Brookside apartment complexes in Columbia.
A vacant two-story office building and a parking lot currently sit on the Cherry Street property. The replat will combine the two lots into one land plot for the hotel, the city staff report stated. This is necessary “to bestow legal lot status in advance of future site redevelopment,” the report said.
If the hotel were to be built, the report said, it is assumed that the current vacant structure would be demolished.
Tim Crockett of Crockett Engineering spoke on behalf of Cherry Street Hotel LLC at the meeting. He said he has not been given any information about the design or construction schedule of the hotel.
Crockett said they are considering partnering with a hotel chain but have not finalized any plans.
“Right now, we’re just looking at the platting stage, and so the information that’s being given at this point is very generic and very general,” Crockett said.
There has been no discussion of tax increment financing for the property, according to Crockett.
The report noted that, during a public information session, parking was the main concern for residents when it came to potential plans for a hotel.
A parking plan, however, “does not have to be prepared or available at the time of platting,” said Rachel Bacon, a senior planner for the Planning & Development Department.
The Columbia City Council will discuss next steps for the replat March 2.
