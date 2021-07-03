A nationwide shortage of chicken wings has reached restaurants in Columbia, resulting in higher prices, smaller portions and, occasionally, closing early.
Examples:
- The Heidelberg on Ninth Street has raised the cost of a platter of seven wings from $9.49 to $10.99.
- Wingstop in the shopping center on East Broadway is offering chicken thighs as an alternative to wings, branding the option Thighstop.
- Wingin Out on Broadway downtown has raised the price of each wing from $1 to $1.25.
The price of wings this week for consumers at major supermarkets was $3.58 a pound, up from $2.99 a pound last week and $2.55 a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
There has been an 87% increase in the price per pound since its lowest point in 2020.
“The prices went up a lot,” said Kyle Lewis, manager of Wingin Out. “We were paying $70 a case, and now we’re paying like $140.”
The problem is based in part on pent-up demand as people have ventured out to eat after pandemic isolation. The labor shortage across the country is also a factor, affecting not just chicken producers, but factories and transportation providers.
Chicken wings were in high demand during the worst of the pandemic, with the National Chicken Council proclaiming them “The Nation’s #1 Quarantine Protein."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in May that demand pushed the national supply of wings to its lowest level since 2012.
“We can’t really order as much chicken as we usually would,” said Brennesia Rogers, assistant general manager at Wingstop. “So we're running out of chicken.”
Restaurant managers say prices for chicken wings were already increasing before lockdowns began.
“About six months before COVID started, the price on chicken wings started to go up,” said Jonathan White, supervisor of WiseGuys Pizza at McNally's Irish Pub on Sixth Street.
“And then when COVID hit, it got to the point where it was almost too expensive to even order them.”
In February, two major events added to the pressure on the wing supply — the Super Bowl and a severe winter storm in Texas.
Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest events annually for the wings business. This year, when the Kansas City Chiefs played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the depth of the pandemic, a record of wing consumption was set.
Fans devoured an estimated 1.42 billion wings — a record high, reported the National Chicken Council.
“Assuming Kansas City Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid can eat three wings per minute, it would take him more than 900 years to eat 1.42 billion wings,” the National Chicken Council noted on its website.
Unfavorable weather in chicken-producing states also took a toll. Texas suffered through a snowstorm that resulted in the death of millions of chickens.
According to the Wall Street Journal, a chicken company called Sanderson Farms in Texas euthanized 545,000 chickens that couldn't be shipped because of road conditions. Another 455,000 chickens froze to death.
The shortage has been a blow to wing-branded restaurant chains. There have been days where Wingstop has closed early after running out of chicken wings, Rogers said.
“We’re losing a lot of money because most of our customers come at night,” she said. “So, during the day we’re not doing as much, but at night, when we run out, we’re losing tons of money.”
To recoup the loss, Wingstop decided this spring to rebrand its online site by adding bone-in and boneless chicken thighs to its menu choices.
Thighstop orders are placed online through DoorDash, and a driver will deliver, or customers can pick them up at the local Wingstop outlet.
Other Columbia restaurants have been addressing the shortage by raising prices, eliminating discounts and reducing portions.
In addition to raising the price of wing platters, the Heidelberg has taken wings off its happy hour menu. They had offered a buy-one-get-one-free special, said manager Rusty Walls.
WiseGuys Pizza has reduced the number of buffalo wings per order.
“We used to do 10 or 15 counts,” White said. “Now we do eight or 12, just so we can keep them in stock a little bit longer.”
Wingin Out has increased the price of each wing 25%, but it still isn't quite enough to hold profits steady, Lewis said.
"We still are making a little bit less profit for the chicken right now," he said. "We're hoping the price will go back down eventually."
Wings are among a number of food items that have seen a spike in price last year because of the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.
Globally, meat prices jumped 1.7%, and the cost of dairy products rose 3.2% last year, according to the World Economic Forum.
Overall, the price for food increased 14%, noted worldbank.org. The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that the wholesale price for chickens will continue to be high into 2022.
With labor shortages, limited supply and price changes, "it's been like a rollercoaster," White said.