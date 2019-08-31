The Columbia Police Department responded to shots fired Friday in the 2100 block of Whispering Meadows Court at approximately 9 p.m. 

When police arrived, a child in the residence had been unintentionally shot. The child's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested Purvis Hunt III, 42, and Latosha Nichols, 39, on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. The shots were fired at Nichols' residence.

Hunt and Nichols were released on bail Saturday morning.

Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.

