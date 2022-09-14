Dancers in red, yellow and blue skirts spin across the plastic-floored rehearsal room on a Saturday afternoon in July. Their instructor stands still in the corner while conducting the dancers to rotate their positions in a circular motion.
The Chinese women are rehearsing the famous Chinese song “The Kite By Mistake” and doing an accompanying dance during a practice at 110 Orr St.
Since 2008, the Chinese Performing Art Group in Columbia has used traditional Chinese dance and music to connect with audiences.
The group has been rehearsing for months in anticipation of performing at Nifong Park for Columbia’s Annual Heritage Festival & Craft Show this weekend. The performance consists of many different cultures, and its purpose is to share their culture and traditions with a broad audience.
Aihua Dai, a dancer in the group, says that bringing joy to those in need is a top priority.
“During the pandemic, we were concerned that some people in the senior house really don’t have the opportunity to go out,” Dai said. “Now we go to visit them and dance and bring happiness to them.”
Ever since Dai was a young girl in China, dance has brought her a warm connection to her culture. But despite having pride for her culture, Dai didn’t always have pride in China.
Most of the people in the performing arts group grew up in late-20th-century China in a struggling economy. Only the wealthy could afford “luxuries” like cars.
But most importantly, the rich were the only ones who could get an education.
In the 1980s and ‘90s, a gradual change in the Chinese education system changed this. China started adopting Western practices, such as teaching science and technology. They noticed that these practices benefited the American economy and hoped that they would build their own economy the same way. With a taste for better education, more Chinese people wanted to immigrate to the U.S. to learn from the American education system.
But even immigrating to the U.S. didn’t always make life easier. Huichun Liang, an assistant teaching professor of Chinese at MU, shared about her experiences as someone who immigrated to the U.S. from China in the late ‘80s. Even though the economy in China was improving, the memories of poverty would linger and language barriers would get in the way of communicating with Americans. All of this made Liang also feel like an outsider in America.
“The process was very difficult, of course,” Liang said. She added that immigrants faced many challenges integrating into American culture and language.
“I have to use Chinese to do mathematics, as well as if I want to express myself more precisely and logically,” Liang said. “I need to come back to Chinese sometimes, but cannot completely if my target is to write in English.”
Many people in the Chinese performing art community felt the same way as Liang.
The members want to connect back to their Chinese culture but with the benefits of having American rights. Dai and the other dancers felt connected to China and its culture.
Many members join the Chinese Performing Arts Group without any background in performing arts, just to meet other people who speak Chinese and otherwise share Chinese culture.
Yufeng Zhang, another member of the Chinese Performing Art Group, said the bonds between members of the arts collective make the group a happy place for themselves and others.
“I love this group, it’s really like a family,” Zhang said. “You know, we play together and dance together. We enjoy the time. We have fun. We also bring entertainment to other people. So it’s a really great team.”