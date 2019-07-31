A leak at the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center allowed chlorinated water to enter nearby Bear Creek and either kill or distress some small fish, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department said in a Wednesday evening news release.
The leak has since been fixed, and city staff are exploring ways to prevent the problem from happening again. The city is waiting for a full report on the incident from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Someone called the leak to the attention of the department staff on July 13, the news release said. It found several dead or distressed minnows and gizzard shad in Bear Creek.
It took several days for workers to find the source of a leak, which turned out to be a failed plug that allowed any pool water that spilled into a pump room to enter a collection pit and, in turn, the creek, the release said.
The plug has been replaced and tested to ensure no further chlorine can leak. The parks staff is exploring whether to remove the old drain line or to divert it to the city's sanitary sewer system.