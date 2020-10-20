The process of banning the use of neck restraints by the Columbia Police Department continued at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Following the death of George Floyd, a national reaction to law enforcement’s use of chokeholds erupted. Floyd was declared dead after being placed in a chokehold by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for more than 9 minutes.
In June, Geoff Jones, chief of the Columbia Police Department, released a memo stating that there were changes being considered surrounding the “use of force.”
At the Sept. 21 council meeting, Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas requested a draft ordinance on neck restraints, but Jones recommended upholding the current policy at Monday’s council meeting.
The city code allows police officers to use “choke, strangle or similar holds” at their discretion if the officer believes there is “imminent threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or a third party.”
An amendment to the city code would make it unlawful under any circumstance for a police officer to use either a chokehold or a carotid restraint, which restricts blood flow to the brain.
There have been 13 deaths nationwide due to the use of neck restraints. A death caused by neck restraints by police officers has never been reported in Columbia.
Roy Lovelady, a Columbia activist, said that the use of chokeholds and neck restraints directly impacts marginalized residents and deteriorates their trust in the police.
Lovelady said that, although no one has died from a chokehold in Columbia, he knew the effect they have after having been put in a chokehold by Columbia police and seeing them used on other people.
“When we called police for (assistance) when my mother was having a mental breakdown, she was immediately placed in a chokehold and thrown into the ground after a knife was taken out of her hand,” Lovelady said.
Lovelady said if the community is ever to regain its trust in law enforcement, chokeholds must be banned.