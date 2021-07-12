Christian Fellowship celebrates expansion and relocation with first Sunday services

After two decades of fundraising, planning and construction, Christian Fellowship celebrated Sunday with its first services in a new Chapel Hill facility.
The congregation’s gathering was joyful and jubilant, complete with singing, dancing, food and laughter. Morning services took place at 9 and 11 a.m. with an African multi-lingual service at 4 p.m.
The 11 a.m. service began with 45 minutes of worship in a concert format. The worship team, with a full band and a handful of vocalists, directed the congregation in song, including “You Are Good” by Israel Houghton and “Jireh” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City.
The church’s African community, led by Associate Pastors Nene Peter and Jean Claude Ntimpa, also contributed to the morning services with traditional African worship songs and Bible verses read in Swahili.
After worship, Executive Pastor Mike Acock and Church Life Administrator Beth Bramstedt praised members of the congregation for their contributions to the new building.
“It’s been amazing to see everybody do it together,” Acock said. “We’re so excited to be in this space.”
Christian Fellowship bought the 21-acre property for the Chapel Hill Building Project in 2001 after deciding to expand. The old location on Kings Meadow Campus will continue to operate as the Christian Fellowship School while the new location will focus on church and services.
The multi-stage building initiative began in fall 2014, and the congregation broke ground in November 2019. Although Acock said construction is still in progress, a ribbon cutting and building dedication will be held Friday, Aug. 13. The church will hold an open house Aug. 21.
The new property can accommodate a bigger congregation with a seating capacity of 818, nearly 250 parking spots and 10 rooms for other programs, including those for children.
As of March, the fellowship has paid off $1 million for the capital improvements and has raised more than $3.4 million for Phase One of the building project.
Becky Jo Roberts, communications and creative design coordinator, joined the church while she was MU student. She's now been a member for 10 years and part of the staff for the last four.
“There’s been a lot of prayer, talking about it and planning,” Roberts said. “Everyone pitched in to make this our new home.”
Senior Pastor Phil Schaefer spent most of his sermon Sunday detailing the building process. Between prayer and the readings of Psalms, his humor kept members engaged.
Schaefer made sure to acknowledge the technology, including a full light set-up, three large screens and a special booth for a drum set.
“They’ve been shy,” he joked about the audio-visual team as they directed bright blue lights around the stage.
Schaefer also thanked specific members of the congregation for their help building the church. Special shout-outs were given to members of Coil Construction and the St. Louis Design Alliance .
After the sermon, projections of anonymous “gratefulness” notes submitted online by church members were displayed on the big screens. They expressed gratitude for the new building and their peers. One read: “I am thankful we got to dance! I wish we did it more!”
Pete Goodman, 33-year member and volunteer, said he is excited for the opportunity to see the church grow and be more flexible in its ability to serve the community.
“It’s fun!” he said while handing out snacks to people leaving the building. “This is just the beginning.”
According to Schaefer, the fellowship plans to “make love our aim” while moving forward with plans to finish the building and expand its school from 325 students to 600.
“What is next?” he asked. “Now, we pray for that.”