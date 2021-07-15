Santa visited Columbia early this year with a midday stop at Douglass Park. Red and green goodie bags and star-shaped balloons decorated the park pavilion for eager children.
Visiting families were encouraged to ring the Christmas bell, take pictures, spin an activity wheel and pick out their very own book for Christmas in July, an annual event hosted by the Voluntary Action Center and Missouri United Methodist Church.
VAC is a Columbia-based organization focused on providing resources for low-income families and individuals in Boone County. Director of Development Heather Stewart says the group has hosted Christmas in July for more than 25 years.
Suzanne McDavid, a member of United Methodist’s main coordinating committee, said the church fundraises and gathers donations every year for the event.
“Our church members donate,” she said. “In fact, we get enough that we usually end up returning quite a bit back.”
In a typical year, a dinner would be held at the fully decorated church. The event adapted after the pandemic forced indoor events outside. Even though the festivities are not quite the same, Santa still adds a bit of flair — last year, he swapped his sleigh for a four-wheeler to drive around the park.
McDavid said the church has still been able to give back to the community despite the pandemic challenges. Santa delivered around 55 gift bags to surrounding areas during the day and offered free takeout dinners in the evening.
The event also featured Monica Stokes, a health educator at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services Department. Her “Fit-tastic!” activity wheel taught children about the value of getting exercise, diminishing screen time and eating healthy. After answering a set of questions, children were awarded a kid’s puzzle.
“Look at this!” said four-year-old Kephas, holding up his prized PJ Masks puzzle. “We have this on our TV!” When asked if Kephas liked the superhero kid’s show, he nodded enthusiastically.
Volunteer David Lawson said he loves the event— “just the expressions on the kids’ faces, the happiness, the joy.”