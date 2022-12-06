 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Christmas tree options remain after busiest weekends for sales

Christmas tree options remain after busiest weekends for sales

Fresh Christmas trees are quickly making their way into homes, but there are still options in the mid-Missouri area to pick out a tree for the holiday.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, “approximately 25-30 million Real Christmas Trees are sold each year in the United States.” There are more than a dozen Christmas tree types to choose from, such as a Canaan fir, Balsam fir and Douglas fir.

Scott Palmer walk to find a Christmas tree

From left, Terry Palmer, Amber Fireshaker, Clayton Fireshaker, Charlotte Fireshaker, 4, Theresa Palmer and Scott Palmer walk to find a Christmas tree on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Charlotte and her sister Zoe Fireshaker, 6, rode along in the sled before helping to cut down the tree. The family has been going to Christmas tree farms for over 25 years.
Theresa Palmer assesses a tree

Theresa Palmer assesses a tree on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Palmer looks for full, bright and green trees with the perfect top for her angel decoration.
Leo Michels, 7, watches his dad Eric Michels cuts down their tree

Leo Michels, 7, watches his dad Eric Michels cuts down their tree
A tree is baled and measured

A tree is baled and measured on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Three generations of the Harmon family work on the farm.
Owner of Starr Pines Wayne Harmon adjusts a tree

Owner of Starr Pines Wayne Harmon adjusts a tree on a trailer on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Harmon’s favorite part is seeing the people “come out at Christmas time, have fun with a smile on their faces. It’s just more than money can buy.”
Abe Taylor bales and measures a tree

Abe Taylor bales and measures a tree on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Taylor’s favorite part of the job is talking with people.
Tony Flores Madden, left, and his niece Brianna Flores, 11, tie their tree down

Tony Flores Madden, left, and his niece Brianna Flores, 11, tie their tree down to the car on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Marissa Flores Madden said their favorite part is “the memories you create."
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Staff Photographer, Fall 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at sara.george@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian

Recommended for you