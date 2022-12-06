Christmas tree options remain after busiest weekends for sales

From left, Terry Palmer, Amber Fireshaker, Clayton Fireshaker, Charlotte Fireshaker, 4, Theresa Palmer and Scott Palmer walk to find a Christmas tree on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Charlotte and her sister Zoe Fireshaker, 6, rode along in the sled before helping to cut down the tree. The family has been going to Christmas tree farms for over 25 years.
Owner of Starr Pines Wayne Harmon adjusts a tree on a trailer on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Harmon’s favorite part is seeing the people “come out at Christmas time, have fun with a smile on their faces. It’s just more than money can buy.”
Tony Flores Madden, left, and his niece Brianna Flores, 11, tie their tree down to the car on Sunday at Starr Pines in Boonville. Marissa Flores Madden said their favorite part is “the memories you create."
Fresh Christmas trees are quickly making their way into homes, but there are still options in the mid-Missouri area to pick out a tree for the holiday.
According to the National Christmas Tree Association, “approximately 25-30 million Real Christmas Trees are sold each year in the United States.” There are more than a dozen Christmas tree types to choose from, such as a Canaan fir, Balsam fir and Douglas fir.
The Downtown Optimist Club, an organization that works to help mid-Missouri youth, typically sells four different varieties of Christmas trees and starts each year with 1,250 trees. As of Sunday night, there were around 240 left.
“Last year was the quickest we’d ever sold out of trees,” C.O. Scheffer, the tree lot coordinator, said. “So we’re a little bit behind it. But we’re probably on target to sell out here within a week or so.”
The club originally orders the trees in the spring from two suppliers, located in Michigan and North Carolina. The trees arrive in Columbia in mid-November and are available for purchase starting on Black Friday.
While Christmas tree shortages have been an issue the past few years, Scheffer said this year, the club was given more flexibility with their suppliers when ordering Christmas trees.
“I would still say there’s a shortage, but I think it’s starting to ease up some,” Scheffer said.
The Downtown Optimist Club is open every day until trees are sold out and hours can be found on their website. Funds raised from Christmas tree sales go to support mid-Missouri youth-based organizations.
For many, picking out a Christmas tree is a tradition that has transcended generations. For others, growing the trees is the generational tradition.
“You know, when they ask you at school what your parents do, nobody else said Christmas tree farmers,” Amanda Harmon, a second-generation owner and operator at Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farms, said. “It’s definitely different. But I love it. It’s a fun business to be in.”
Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farms, located about 30 minutes east of Columbia, provides people with the supplies to pick out and cut down their own trees. While most of the taller, 10-11 foot trees have already been purchased, the farm still has thousands of trees on its property for people to choose from.
Harmon said she has noticed people buying their trees “earlier and earlier.” Many are purchasing the trees on Thanksgiving weekend, which is the farm’s opening weekend for Christmas tree sales.
“It’s been a trend for a while but post-pandemic really set it off,” Harmon said. “I think during the pandemic, everybody was just ready to celebrate something good, and really eager to get, you know, the Christmas spirit started. So that first year of the pandemic we saw that from that first weekend we were open sales went up.”
Starr Pines Christmas Tree Farms offers Canaan firs and Scotch pines. The farm spends nearly all year maintaining and preparing the trees to be ready for the Christmas season.
Tree maintenance does not end after purchase, however. To those hoping to purchase a live tree, Harmon said the key to keeping a healthy tree at home is lots of water.
“It is a tree, it’s not a flower,” Harmon said. “So it’s very important to check the water level every day. Keep the stand full every day, and that reduces your risk of fires and the tree drying out.”
Over the next few weeks, the smell of real trees will fill many more homes, as families join the millions of Americans purchasing real Christmas trees.
“My favorite part is our family creating memories or helping to create memories for other families and just seeing how happy they are, seeing multiple generations come out,” Harmon said. “There’s people who started coming out when Mom and Dad first started and now their kids are bringing their kids out to get trees.”
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.