Authorities have been monitoring chronic wasting disease in dozens of Missouri counties for years.
But as more cases are discovered in previously untouched Kansas counties, Missouri’s western border could be at risk.
Zoe Koestel, a doctoral student at MU, and Ram Raghavan, a professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and School of Health Professions, worked together with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to better understand the disease.
They tested more than 1,900 samples from the last hunting season. By keeping track of where cases are popping up, researchers like Koestel and Raghavan are able to better inform deer management efforts.
Chronic wasting disease is a neurological illness that affects deer, mule deer, elk and moose. Identified in 1967 in Colorado, it has since spread to 25 states and several Canadian provinces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was discovered in Missouri in 2010.
No treatment is available to cure chronic wasting disease, and no vaccine has been developed to prevent it. Because it is always fatal, the disease can have an impact on nearly 520,000 deer hunters in Missouri and 12,000 jobs, according to the state Department of Conservation.
Headed east
In Kansas, the disease has been identified in at least 32 counties, compared to six counties in 2009. Through their testing, Koestel and Raghavan found it in seven previously untainted eastern Kansas counties, suggesting that it could soon be headed for western Missouri.
“Diseases clearly do not respect state boundaries,” Raghavan said.
In their research, Koestel and Raghavan hope to gain a general idea of where the disease could be spreading to prepare local officials. In Missouri, management falls largely to the Conservation Department.
One method of disease management in Missouri is “targeted cullings.” After each hunting season, the Department of Conservation works with willing landowners around areas where CWD has been identified to remove any remaining infected deer.
Targeted cullings are also used in Wisconsin and Illinois and have proved effective in slowing the spread, according to the department.
Implications of spread
As of June 30, the nearest case of chronic wasting disease to Boone County was found in neighboring Cole County in 2014. Over the last decade, 206 cases have been identified in 18 Missouri counties.
“Each state has its own way of managing the disease,” Raghavan said, “and that is I think partly driven by the fact that each state has its own goals when it comes to hunting regulations.”
Hunting can have a huge impact on both local and state economies, especially in smaller rural communities. Some hunting hot spots may not want to scare sportsmen with murmurs of diseased game.
“If people are afraid to hunt … that has huge economic impacts,” Koestel said. “That's a concern for more than just Kansas.”
Hunting license fees and taxes on hunting equipment also contribute funding to the state’s conservation efforts. In 2018, NPR reported that a decline in hunting popularity has forced spending cuts for state wildlife agencies.
“This sort of progression in a low-populated area is going to affect those communities very hard at some point,” Raghavan said. “If something is not done to manage the disease there effectively, then it's going to be a problem.”
Can humans get it?
Researchers are still not sure if it’s transmissible to humans.
As an animal prion disease, chronic wasting disease has similarities to bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease. Humans can develop a form of mad cow disease by eating meat infected with the disease, leading scientists to believe this disease has the potential for similar transmissibility.
“There's no evidence at this point that it's infectious to humans,” Koestel said, “but the possibility is seemingly there due to the other prion diseases that have infected humans.”
So far, research has proved that the disease can be transmitted to other species, like the squirrel monkey, Koestel said. But humans so far seem to have a stronger “interspecies barrier."
“The possibility is a nonzero number,” Raghavan added. “In epidemiology, there is never a guarantee that something may not jump from one species to another species.”
What can hunters do?
In 34 Missouri counties, testing for chronic wasting disease is mandatory during certain periods of the hunting season. This is not the case in Kansas, meaning case tracking efforts there rely heavily on hunters, taxidermists and others donating samples from their kills.
But mandatory sampling is limited to only two days in Missouri this year, and Raghavan and Koestel said the best way to help researchers understand the disease in Missouri and elsewhere is to donate samples.
The deer’s lymph nodes, found where the neck meets its chin, are required for testing. Koestel said most hunters and other animal handlers are able to find them fairly easily to send in.
“That’s really all we need,” Koestel said. “They just send us a little bitty jar.”
Missouri hunters can voluntarily submit samples at various sites across the state, with locations largely correlating with management zones and areas in the state where cases have been discovered.
Although the lymph nodes are the target, hunters can submit an entire field dressed deer or the head and 6 inches of the neck to ensure that the lymph nodes are included.
Sampling is free throughout Missouri’s deer hunting season, which runs from Sept. 15 through Jan. 15 this year, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Zoe Koestel and Ram Raghavando indicated that their views do not necessarily represent those of the agencies funding or administering this research, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.