Seventy-six years ago and 25 miles east of Columbia, Winston Churchill declared that “an iron curtain” had descended across Europe. In his speech, given at Westminster College in Fulton, Churchill laid out the boundaries that would define the Cold War for years to come.
Recent conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused the Cold War to resurge in the media and public consciousness.
The National Churchill Museum hosted a webcast Saturday honoring the memorial of that speech, which Churchill had titled “The Sinews of Peace.” The webcast was hosted by Chief Curator Timothy Riley, who gave a history of the speech, and retired U.S. Army Col. Jeff McCausland, who spoke about the conflict.
Churchill originally spoke at Westminster College’s campus in 1946, with President Harry S. Truman and the governor of Missouri present. The speech came a few months after the end of World War II. It focused on how the U.S. and U.K. needed to maintain their relationship and support the newborn United Nations. Churchill also touched on what the West’s relationship with the growing Soviet Union should look like.
In these sections of the speech Riley gave new context, interviewing McCausland on how they related to today’s war in Ukraine.
McCausland said that the war in Ukraine was important for protecting human rights and the liberal processes of democracy. He connected these claims to the thesis of Churchill’s speech.
“(The overall strategic concept) is nothing less than the safety and welfare, the freedom and progress, of all the homes and families of all the men and women in all the lands,” Churchill said.
Churchill saw two threats to the safety of common people: “the two giant marauders, war and tyranny.”
If World War II represented that threat of war for Churchill, then the Soviet Union represented tyranny. Churchill thought the West needed to out-arm the Russian communists, but not invite war.
McCausland traced the cause of the war in Ukraine back to Putin’s fears that Ukraine would be an example of a free society to the Russian people. He cited a large number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia and the state of their economy as a “kleptocracy” as reasons Russians might be currently doubting their regime.
He said it was “nonsense” that the threat of NATO’s expansion pushed Putin to war.
Riley made mention of the famous “iron curtain” line in Churchill’s speech. He clarified that the term did not originate in this speech but was made famous by it. Churchill used the metaphor to refer to the border separating the Soviet Union’s sphere of influence from Western Europe’s.
Riley said, to Churchill, the “sinews of peace” were maintained with communication between nations but supported by necessary military strength.
McCausland complimented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s own strength, who, like Churchill, remained in the capital city during wartime.
McCausland compared the U.S. and Russia, mentioning the U.S.’s own international wrongs. He said the U.S. had failed at times in the past, noting the nation’s history with slavery as one example. He said, however, these wrongs were mistakes the nation learned from as part of its journey to “a more perfect union.”
He cited the 2021 Jan. 6 riots and the handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as signs that the U.S. was disorganized, which encouraged Putin.
“Preach what we practice,” Churchill said, “practice what we preach.”
Riley said this speech celebrated the bond between the British and American people. Churchill saw this bond as a prerequisite for a strong and safe global community. To him, only the cooperation of these nations could protect the world and extend liberal democracy to it.
Some look back at Churchill’s speech as the beginning of the Cold War. His words can be considered as either a prophecy of what was to come or a declaration of what should.