Spring can be an exciting time for high school juniors and seniors as prom creeps closer and closer. However, a prom can bring expenses that many families cannot afford.
Lori Baumgartner introduced a program to Missouri that can help: Cinderella’s Closet of Mid-Missouri, now in its third year.
According to the Cinderella’s Closet USA website, Erin Peterson started the organization in 2006 in Lakeside Park, Kentucky. In 2017, Lori Baumgartner was referred to Peterson and began the journey of bringing Cinderella’s Closet to mid-Missouri.
According to Baumgartner, the event is meant for young girls who cannot afford a prom dress. She said it’s harder for young girls to feel like they fit in with their peers when they wish to go to events like prom, but their families cannot financially afford it.
“We want to build confidence in girls,” she said.
There are 37 registered “princesses” for this year’s “Dresses to Dreams” event in mid-Missouri. In the first year the event was one day only, but since last year, it has been a two-day event: March 7 and 8.
The setup for the event will take one whole day, but Baumgartner and other volunteers work throughout the year to spread the word, put on shoe drives, gather dresses and make other preparations.
The deadline for the applications this year was Feb. 25. Any girls that wish to participate must be a junior or senior in high school in good standing, which means they’re actually in school and not suspended, according to Baumgartner.
The event starts with a referral from a teacher, guidance counselor, foster care employee, youth group leader or similar member of the community. After the referral is sent, Baumgartner receives it and adds the princess’ first name and last initial to the list.
On the day of the event, there will be 30 volunteers helping the students. When the girls arrive, they are assigned a “fairy godmother” for the day, which is to show the girls “grace and respect,” Baumgartner said.
After a princess receives her fairy godmother, the two look for the perfect dress. Once this is accomplished, the dress is altered if needed and the girls can look for shoes and accessories if they wish.
After their attire is chosen and the items are packaged, the girls are sent to the hair and makeup specialists who are available to give them tips for the day. Inside the package, there is a “Your Cinderella Story” booklet that tells the girls how they should be treated and why they are important.
“It’s all about an amazing experience that they won’t forget,” Baumgartner said.
One of Baumgartner’s most fond memories was in 2019. She remembered a young girl who had received a full-ride scholarship to a college for art who came and found two dresses she liked, though she could only pick one. She chose the one she liked, but her mother tried to convince her to get the other one so that she could have a nice dress for future art openings. A volunteer told Baumgartner about the girl’s situation, and they decided to gift the girl with both dresses.
Baumgartner recalled, “She and her mom went to tears.”