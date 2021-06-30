Cindy Garrett takes next step up in rising career with circuit court

Working for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court was somewhat of a coincidence for Cindy Garrett. Fresh out of college after studying to become a teacher, she landed a job as a secretary for the court’s Juvenile Justice Center. For the past 29 years, however, the Kansas native has pushed herself to grow within the field.
The effort has paid off. On June 24, Presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs appointed Garrett the new administrator for the 13th Judicial Circuit Court, which comprises Boone and Callaway counties. She is succeeding Mary Epping, who has held the position since 2015 and has spent more than 15 years working in Missouri’s judiciary.
“I feel very fortunate we have great leadership,” Epping said. “You cannot do this job without people like Cindy and all the department heads.”
The court administrator oversees the day-to-day operations of the court system. She prepares reports, budgets and case docket schedules as well as administering the payroll. In addition to data and paperwork, the court administrator oversees 100 full-time employees and responds to public and media requests.
“It’s being that person who looks at rules, statutes or changes that are coming and how do we implement them as seamlessly as possible,” Epping said. She added that her job is “almost like a Maslow’s hierarchy of leadership,” referring to the pioneering psychologist who outlined a five-stage hierarchy of needs that people strive to meet.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Epping said communicating with staff was a priority.
“Some staff disagreed with some of the policies we were implementing; we either weren’t being restrictive enough or we were being too restrictive,” Epping said. So she worked closely with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and mandates from the Missouri Supreme Court to keep things running.
Garrett, who is the current deputy court administrator, worked in the Juvenile Division for more than 24 years.
“I worked a lot on the abuse and neglect side,” Garrett said. “So our goals were to reunite the families and address their issues.”
Garrett said her new position will be completely different, because it looks at the overall big picture.
“I miss the kids, and I miss the families,” Garrett said. “My job in the juvenile office is where I was seeing the progress and impacts within the families firsthand.”
Garrett earned her degree in education at Emporia State University in Kansas. She found aspects of teaching helpful when working with kids and families for the courts.
Starting in August, she will report directly to the judges and begin working closely with all department heads.
Meanwhile, Epping is planning a move to Colorado with her family. She doesn’t have a job lined up but is aiming for one in public service. For the past five to six years, she has worked with the Stepping Up initiative, which focuses on the impact of mental illness and homelessness to improve the criminal justice system.
“I read an article today from the New York Times about how Colorado, specifically, has really struggled with children’s mental health,” Epping said. “It was kind of a light bulb like maybe that’s an area that I can get involved in.”