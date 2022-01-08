Andrew Droz Palermo, from the Columbia area, won an award for his work on "The Green Knight." It was recognized for Best Cinematography.
The National Society of Film Critics announced Palermo's victory in a tweet Saturday.
Palermo has worked with director David Lowery in numerous movies including: "The Green Knight," "A Ghost Story" and "Strange Angel."
Films Palermo worked on have also been shown at Sundance Film Festival. "Rich Hill," which he co-directed with his cousin Tracy Droz Tragos, won the U. S. Grand Jury Prize for documentaries in 2014.
"Procession," a documentary by Robert Greene, associate professor of journalism at MU, was a National Society of Film Critics runner-up for Best Nonfiction Film.
"The Green Knight" is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
According to its website, the National Society of Film Critics is made up of the "country's leading film critics."The movie "Nomadland" was awarded Best Picture by the Society for 2020 and received the same award at the Oscars in 2021.