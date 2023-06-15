After more than 30 years in the Boone County government, Christy Blakemore looks forward to better sleep upon retirement.
“I’m anxious to see if I’m not waking up like ‘oh, shoot, I forgot that today, I gotta do that tomorrow,’” Blakemore said. “It might be that I still do that, but it may be different things like ‘oh, I need to go water my flowers’ or things like that.”
Blakemore has served as Boone County Circuit Clerk since 2007 and will be retiring from her role on July 1. For decades, she has been responsible for maintaining and collecting the court’s records, assisting the court in performing its duties and managing a staff of over 40 employees.
She says many still don’t understand what she does.
“This is an elected position but it is not political whatsoever,” she said. “I’m not sure that people really understand that.” Blakemore has run unopposed since her initial election.
Over the years she has served on several committees across the state, including the state’s Circuit Court Budget Committee.
But it wasn’t always this way.
The Circuit Court Budget Committee oversees the statewide budget for the judiciary and operates according to a state Supreme Court rule — but its members did not include a circuit clerk. The committee has the authority and responsibility to administer the Circuit Court personnel system and make recommendations for all circuit court salaries and operating expenses in Missouri.
In December 2021, she met with Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson and brought up the idea of bringing a clerk onto the committee, saying that it was an important perspective to include. Her efforts went unanswered for months, until her phone rang in March.
“So I got the call — ‘hey, we’re going to get that done,’” Blakemore said. “And it’s going to be you.”
Blakemore described her shock, citing this as one of the most memorable moments of her career.
“I wasn’t expecting that, and that was huge,” Blakemore said. “I was excited, yet really nervous too. But, it’s been good. I think (the committee) has realized it’s been a good thing.”
Her role as circuit clerk means closely working with judges and various other members within county government.
“She recognizes that in order to be effective across settings, she has to be collaborative and she does it with such grace,” said Boone County Counselor CJ Dykhouse. “She’s so competent that she earns the trust of important stakeholders.”
According to Blakemore, her daily responsibilities include staying on top of emails, providing training updates, attending meetings and managing her staff. She described her role as “extremely broad,” oftentimes leading to confusion from outsiders.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon has witnessed this confusion firsthand.
“Our offices get mixed up for each other a lot,” Lennon said. “It’s the running joke in our office that we all have the circuit clerk’s number memorized because so many people call thinking we are the circuit clerk.”
Because of this, Lennon often sees the questions that are directed to Blakemore. Blakemore said that popular questions include “how do I get out of jury duty?’ and “why does it take so long to get a case disposed of?”
“It’s a job that I could easily see being incredibly overwhelming if you don’t have the right temperament,” Lennon said. “That, combined with her experience, is really invaluable. It’s definitely a loss for the county to lose so much institutional knowledge.”
When asked about how she handles the broad, non-stop workload, Blakemore said it takes quite a bit to get her upset. She said that she keeps a lot of that stress inside.
“She’s kind of like the calm in the storm,” Lennon said. “I know that she has a million things to do all the time … but you would never know when you talk to her. She is so calm, like I have never seen her yell.”
Boone County Sheriff Dwayne Carey has also worked in the county for over three decades and has worked with Blakemore throughout his 18 years as sheriff.
“As far as working with her, she’s a great communicator, she’s willing to listen and has a willingness to be direct, which is something that I really appreciate,” Carey said.
Blakemore will become the fourth long-term Boone County official to step down in the past year. Both Lennon and Carey said her extensive experience will be missed.
“Communication is the key to success, and so having someone like her with vast historical knowledge makes things a lot easier and more effective,” Carey said.
Blakemore accepted a four-year term when she won re-election in November but decided to step down just eight months into that term.
Recently, a good friend of hers was diagnosed with lymphoma. Blakemore realized that now was the time to step down.
“I was just kind of like ‘why am I still working when I really don’t have to?’” she said. “I’m eligible, I can get going and tomorrow is not promised — go enjoy life while I can.”
Blakemore said she looks forward to spending more time with her family in Harrisburg. She has two daughters, four grandchildren (all boys) and 45-50 cows, whom she works with her husband, Gary, on over 100 acres of land.
She moves on with confidence in the next generation of Boone County officials.
“If I didn’t think people couldn’t step up and be ok when I’m gone, then I wouldn’t have been doing my job all along,” Blakemore said.