Boone County Circuit Clerk Christy Blakemore sits in a conference room

Boone County Circuit Clerk Christy Blakemore sits in a conference room on Tuesday at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. Blakemore will retire after working for Boone County for over 30 years.

 Tess Jagger-Wells/Missourian

After more than 30 years in the Boone County government, Christy Blakemore looks forward to better sleep upon retirement.

“I’m anxious to see if I’m not waking up like ‘oh, shoot, I forgot that today, I gotta do that tomorrow,’” Blakemore said. “It might be that I still do that, but it may be different things like ‘oh, I need to go water my flowers’ or things like that.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.