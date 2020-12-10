The Citizens Police Review Board voted Wednesday night to recommend Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones reconsider his findings of no policy violations on an internal investigation related to a Sept. 2 traffic stop.
Rebecca Shaw, a member of CoMo for Progress, saw the video of a Sept. 2 traffic stop and was concerned.
"Seeing that video it was very apparent to me that that stop could have gone differently,” she said.
She emailed Lt. Mike Hestir, prompting an internal investigation into the incident, the Missourian reported.
Footage of the incident taken by the passenger, Tenacious Jones, has circulated on social media after being posted to Facebook. In the video, the driver, Kamal Annoor, is told by a police officer to “Step out of the car, or I’m going to pull you out of the car.” The driver and later the passenger, both of whom are Black, each get out of the car and are handcuffed. One of the officers can be heard saying to the driver that he saw “marijuana shake” in the vehicle.
According to documents obtained by KOMU and shared with the Missourian, the investigation found that there were no policy violations relating to “searches” and “discourteous/disrespectful treatment of citizen/employee.”
Columbia police released a “community briefing” video and one officer’s body camera footage last Thursday to address concerns and provide context for the incident.
Shaw filed an appeal of the investigation, which came before the Citizens Police Review Board on Wednesday night.
At the meeting, Shaw said she disagreed with Jones' decision and cited the specific policies that she thought the officers violated related to reasonable use of force, deescalation and restraints.
“The police are policing themselves yet again,” she said.
She pointed out that there was no record of the violation in the dash cam footage or in the form of a citation or a written warning. Sgt. Scott Alpers later explained that the dash cam only comes on when an officer turns on their lights.
“A public statement from the chief saying that there was nothing wrong with this traffic stop allows the trauma of the Black and brown communities of Columbia to be disregarded,” Shaw said. “Trust takes years to build, seconds to break and forever to repair.”
Annoor and Jones were both at the meeting and gave public comment to the board about their experience.
They both said that the officers involved did not show respect.
“You can still have authority and give people respect,” Jones said.
Annoor said this was a case of racial profiling.
“I’m tired of being harassed,” Annoor said. "This is not the first time.”
Both said that they were considering filing their own complaint with the police department.
The board discussed the incident and ultimately voted to ask Jones to reconsider the findings of the investigation.
“It’s pretty straight forward that this should never have happened,” said Carley Gomez, a member of the board.
Board member Cornellia Williams reminded the board that incidents like this one could be happening more but the public wouldn’t know unless there was a recording.