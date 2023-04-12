It’ll be at least two months before the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board chooses a new chair and vice chair.
The board unanimously voted Wednesday to table the decision for two months. Members agreed the board should take some time to work together before choosing a new chair and vice chair.
“It gives us some time to do some working things together,” Rhonda Carlson said, adding that a few months would allow the time for someone to step forward.
Carlson, who was elected chair last April, said she doesn’t mind doing the “minutiae” of the board’s meeting work in the absence of an official chair and vice chair.
“I’d like to see us all become a cohesive group, first,” Carlson said.
The nine-member board has seen high turnover in the past year. Seven members have resigned since January 2022, according to a city draft of the board’s 2022 Annual Report, and six members have been appointed to the board since October.
The board also saw calls last year from former member December Harmon to change the way it operates from a review-focused model to an investigation-focused model. Calls for a model change have continued this year during public comments at city council meetings. Harmon’s term on the board ended after she launched a U.S. Senate campaign in January.
The board’s dysfunction led to its suspension by the Columbia City Council in August, and it returned to regular meetings last month after two training sessions in February. The two newest members, Jamie Thornsberry and Doug Hunt, were appointed by the council March 20.
“Right now, I think that there might be some question about making sure that we have someone who feels comfortable with running meetings,” said Reece Ellis, who was appointed to the board in October. “So far, I don’t know if that’s anyone who just got on the board.”
Ellis added that he thinks any of the members would feel qualified to serve as chair or vice chair in two months, and then the board can discuss questions posed by the community.
Rose Wibbenmeyer, assistant city counselor, said the city’s first police review board, formed in 2009, also had no experience and chose to wait before choosing a chair and vice chair.