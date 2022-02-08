Residents expressed concerns about trial maps for ward reapportionment at a public hearing Tuesday night.
The hearing, which had been rescheduled because of snow, was held at the Daniel Boone City Building to gather feedback from residents about the three trial maps for ward reapportionment. The maps were created in an effort to balance population among the wards as part of a regular process that happens following new Census data.
Maps A and B are similar, moving land from the First Ward to the Second Ward and shifting the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Wards. Map C presents more changes in an attempt to divide the wards more equally.
When Committee Chairperson Tracy Greever-Rice called the meeting to order, five community members had arrived to give feedback. Three more joined later.
Community Development Director Tim Teddy presented the three trial maps to audience members and explained the reasoning for the changes being suggested.
The goal of ward reapportionment is to bring the population of each ward closer to the average ward population in the city, based on data from the 2020 Census.
“The idea is to balance the population so that they’re nearly equal,” Teddy said.
He presented Map C as the “most balanced” of the three options.
However, several meeting attendees did not agree.
“I believe it’s unnecessarily complex. It has multiple changes that create confusion for citizens who are residents of this neighborhood. It does not adhere to the principle that you stated was part of your mission, which was to make minimal changes to boundaries,” Cecile Bentley said.
Susan Mace, on the other hand, perceived issues with maps A and B.
“You’re moving a third of our voters out and replacing (them) in exchange for the new several thousand voter students who live downtown,” Mace said.
Mace said the problem with students is that, while engaged in national elections, they are not municipally engaged.
The committee also presented three “alternative” versions of the maps that had not previously been shown to the public with small adjustments to trial boundaries.
The hearing followed four public information meetings held to raise awareness for the trial maps. The committee also released an online survey to draw feedback from the public, which will remain open until at least this Sunday, Greever-Rice said.
Committee members will meet for one more work session Thursday before submitting their recommendation to City Council this Tuesday. The map will go into affect following the April 5 municipal elections, and will not impact the ward boundaries before then.
According to Greever-Rice, a written report on the committee’s recommendation will likely be on the agenda for the Feb. 21 council meeting.