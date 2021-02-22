The City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the city's boards and commissions. Those applications must be received by the office by 5 p.m. March 5.
Being a member of a board or commission is a way for residents to represent themselves and other community members while playing a role in local government.
The Airport Advisory Board, Columbia Housing Authority Board, Commission on Cultural Affairs, Community Land Trust Organization Board, Finance Advisory and Audit Committee, Parking Advisory Commission, Personnel Advisory Board, Public Transit Advisory Commission and the Tax Increment Financing Commission all have current openings.
Applications are on the city’s website and descriptions and requirements can be viewed by contacting or visiting the clerk’s office.