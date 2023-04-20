The Columbia City Clerk's office is accepting applications for some of its boards and commissions. Applicants must file for open positions by 5 p.m. on May 5.
The following groups have openings:
Some boards and commissions require experience related to their topics or have vacancies tied to specific wards.
Vacancy descriptions and eligibility requirements are available online or through the city clerk's office.
