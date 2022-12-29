The City of Columbia is accepting petitions to run for the First and Fifth Ward seats on the Columbia City Council. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. Jan. 10.
Residents who would like to run for either council seat must file a petition for office with the Columbia City Clerk's Office.
Petitions and instructions to file can be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays at the city clerk's office, 701 E. Broadway. The office will not be open on city holidays.
Candidates must be qualified voters, residents of the ward they are filing to represent and should have no previous lucrative public office or lucrative position in the city government, according to a news release from the city.
Candidates must obtain at least 50 signatures from residents who are registered voters and reside in the same ward.