The city of Columbia is turning its attention to an encampment of unhoused people located near Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 after receiving a complaint from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources about pollution in the area.

A city spokesperson said it will issue a 30-day notice later this month to those occupying the wooded area before clearing it.

Download PDF Missouri DNR Incident Report

