The city of Columbia is turning its attention to an encampment of unhoused people located near Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 after receiving a complaint from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources about pollution in the area.
A city spokesperson said it will issue a 30-day notice later this month to those occupying the wooded area before clearing it.
Advocates for Columbia's unhoused population, meanwhile, are pushing for other solutions to encampment pollution.
A Dec. 13, 2022 incident report from the DNR — prompted by an anonymous call — contains photos of loose trash and shopping carts near Hinkson Creek.
The DNR's warning was informal, city spokesperson Sydney Olsen said, and doesn't involve any penalties.
But Olsen said the city's attention is now shifting to this encampment after focusing on other areas.
The city will issue its 30-day notice sometime after coordinating with private property owners in the area, she said. The notice will request that occupants leave the area.
"We'll go out and post physical signs in the camp," Olsen said. "Then the outreach team will go out and make contact with the individuals in the camp and explain when the notice starts, why it's happening and inform them of resources in the community."
After the 30 days have expired, city staff will go into the area to begin a clean-up process.
CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, which assists and advocates for the local unhoused community, said in a statement that it understands the pollution concerns but disagrees with the city's approach and displacing those living in the area.
"The reality is that being forced out of your 'home,' no matter what that 'home' looks like, is traumatic and anxiety-inducing," the statement read.
The collective suggested other "simple" solutions for pollution in wooded encampments, like providing dumpsters, water and hygiene stations "until more options are available."
But the collective also pushed for more.
"The topic of homelessness is complex and cannot be fixed immediately or without considering various options," its statement read.