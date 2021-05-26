City of Columbia offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and a number of city services will be affected. Those include:
- Residential recycling and trash will not be picked up on the holiday, and pick up will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can call the city's contact center at 874-2489 or download the COMO Recycle and Trash app.
- The landfill, along with the administrative offices of both the police and fire departments, will be closed. Emergency services will remain available.
- Go COMO buses will not run Monday, and downtown parking rules will not be enforced.
- The Activity & Recreation Center will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and recreational swimming will be open from noon to 2:30 p.m.
- Water & Light, Sewer and Storm water emergencies should be directed to CoMo.gov/Utilities for appropriate contacts.
Boone County offices also will be closed for the holiday, and Columbia Public Schools will not be in session.