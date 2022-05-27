Starting in June, the city of Columbia will offer 14 youth summer lunch sites across the community.
Serving "free, nutritious lunches" for children and teenagers under the age of 18, the city said in a news release Thursday the sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from June 1 to Aug. 19, with an exception of the Lunch in the Park program at Douglass Park, which will operate June 6 through Aug. 5.
The sites will span across central, north, east, south and west Columbia and will operate at various times between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. depending on location.
Hours of operations for each site are available on the city of Columbia's website.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and Powerhouse Community Development Corporation are partnering with Columbia Public Schools and Columbia Parks and Recreation to arrange and organize the lunches.
According to the news release, the meals will be prepared by Columbia Public Schools and served by volunteers with the Voluntary Action Center. The sites have received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are supported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
All lunch sites will be closed June 20 and July 4.