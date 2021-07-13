The new housing programs manager for the city of Columbia, Gary Anspach, began June 21, according to a Tuesday news release from the city.
His predecessor, Randy Cole, left the post in March and now serves as the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Cole began his tenure as the housing programs manager in 2011.
Anspach's new role oversees how funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are allocated, according to Tuesday's release.
The Missourian has reported that the role also encompasses a variety of other responsibilities, including purchasing real estate and offering services to financially disadvantaged people. For example, Cole was the driving force behind the city's first affordable housing project along Lynn Street.
Anspach graduated from MU with a bachelor's degree in political science and was previously a senior housing specialist for the city.