The City of Columbia announced three candidates for the director of the Columbia Public Works Department, according to a news release Thursday.
The director for the Public Works Department oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city’s streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet the three candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. next Thursday at the REDI Hub, 500 E. Walnut St., Suite 105.
The City Manager’s Office will make the final decision for the new director.
Eric H. Stevens
Eric H. Stevens has more than 25 years of public works experience and provided administrative and engineering support services to a variety of municipal governments. He is a licensed professional engineer and a certified project management professional. Stevens has also worked as a private-sector consulting engineer and as a mid-level manager within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Martin Gugel
For the past seven years, Martin Gugel has served as the assistant director of public works for Springfield and worked with the City of Springfield for more than 15 years. His experience while working in public works includes planning, organizing and directing the activities of the project development section of public works, which includes transportation, traffic, construction inspection and stormwater engineering. He also worked for the Missouri Department of Transportation for five years and worked with private consultants for five years.
Shane Creech
Shane Creech has more than 22 years of civil engineering experience, with about 18 years in the public sector. Creech started at a consulting firm in the Kansas City area, which specialized in highway and municipal roadway design. He also worked as an engineer for the City of Overland Park, Kansas, before he returned to Columbia, where he went to college at MU. In 2008, he started working in the Columbia Public Works Department and has been there for more than 14 years.