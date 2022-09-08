The City of Columbia announced three candidates for the director of the Columbia Public Works Department, according to a news release Thursday.

The director for the Public Works Department oversees the designing, building, operating and maintenance of the city’s streets, bridges, sidewalks and parking infrastructure, as well as public transit.

