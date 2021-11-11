Mayor Brian Treece announced the members of the city's Ward Reapportionment Committee in a press release Thursday afternoon.
The committee is made up of representatives from each ward, plus a member at large appointed by the mayor. Each City Council member named a person to represent their ward.
Tracy Greever-Rice is the chair of the committee and director of the Center for Health Policy at the MU School of Medicine. She represented the city of Columbia during the 2020 Census.
The members of the committee are:
- Erica Ascani, Ward 1. She is the community engagement director for Local Motion and a member of the Climate and Environment Commission.
- Melissa de Bartolomeo, Ward 2. She is a programmer analyst at the MU Extension Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.
- Kip Kendrick, Ward 3. He is a former state representative for District 45 and is chief of staff for state Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City.
- Wiley Miller, Ward 4. He is a psychologist and former MU faculty member.
- Jeanne Mihail, Ward 5. She is a retired MU professor who gathered and analyzed data in the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
- Terry Smith, Ward 6. He is a political science professor and director of the Columbia College Honors Program. He has served on redistricting committees in 2001 and 2011.
The committee will submit its recommendation no later than Feb. 15. The new map will be put in place following April 2022 city elections.
The city is required to review and redraw ward lines every ten years based on Census data. The committee will prioritize existing lines because the data has shown minimal changes in population, according to the release.