The city of Columbia received a $10,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation to fund a public outreach campaign to help stop the spread of the emerald ash borer in the Columbia area.
The emerald ash borer is a beetle from Asia whose larvae feed on the bark of ash trees, causing them to not be able to transport water and nutrients, which results in the trees dying. The emerald ash borer made its way to Boone County and 16 other Missouri counties this year, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The city arborist plans to provide oversight for all projects related to the emerald ash borer, which include an advertising campaign, treatment of select ash trees, an inventory update, implementation and update of the emerald ash borer master plan and updating the city website, according to a Columbia City Council memo.
In accepting the grant, the city will agree to pay $4,880 for in-kind costs, which include staff time and equipment for the project.
The council will vote to approve this grant during Monday’s regular meeting.
— Hannah Kirchwehm