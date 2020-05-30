A dangerous pest that is infecting trees across the United States has become an issue for Columbia's ash trees.
Steve Fritz, city of Columbia arborist, gave an online presentation via Google Hangout on this beetle, known as the emerald ash borer.
The emerald ash borer was first detected in Michigan in 2002. It is believed to have spread across the country through firewood being shipped across large distances.
"So don't move firewood," Fritz said.
These insects are killing ash trees in communities across the U.S. and creating huge gaps in the tree canopies. This is hazardous, as dead trees run the risk of falling on people. It is also very costly to remove these trees.
The insect does the most damage as it bores through the tree during its larvae phase, Fritz said.
"As this bug munches away at this vascular tissue, it's like poking a bunch of holes in a straw," said Fritz, "and the tree can't suck up the water and nutrients it needs."
As this happens, the bug leaves behind little D-shaped holes in the bark and back-and-forth trail-like galleries, but Fritz said these can be hard to spot.
Fritz said it is important to identify which trees in your yard are ash trees. They can be identified by an opposite branching pattern where branches come out side by side, their paddle-shaped seed clusters, the diamond-shaped ridges in their bark and their compound leaves.
Once you've identified these trees, Fritz said it's important to practice good tree care. This means monitoring the tree's health, watering it during drought, looking for signs of pests and consulting an arborist when you find issues beyond your expertise.
If a tree becomes infected by the emerald ash borer, Fritz said there are two courses of action.
The first is to treat the tree by having a professional inject chemicals into the tree that can kill the pests. Chemicals can be sprayed or poured onto the roots, but Fritz recommended consulting a professional to avoid harming nearby plants and pollinators. Fritz said these injections can cost around $300 for a large tree.
But sometimes, the tree is too far gone. That's when you might take the second course of action, which is removing and replacing the tree. This can be more costly, but it prevents a dead tree from falling onto your home or loved ones. He said that the city is hoping to replace these ash trees with a greater diversity of species.
Fritz also said that if you see a tree you believe to be infected by the emerald ash borer to let the owner know. If it's a city-owned tree, call the city.