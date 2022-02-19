The City of Columbia has signed a $75,000 contract with the Columbia Housing Authority for planning comprehensive homelessness services.
City staff will present a report on these developments to the Columbia City Council on Monday. The proposal was the only one that met the bid requirements set by the city, according to a staff report.
CHA represents a coalition of local social service agencies hoping to bring together services including a low-barrier shelter, day center, meal services, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing and supportive services.
The contract covers only the planning portion of the process. City staff will "work closely with the contracted collaborative" through the planning process, according to a city memo. The city will approve the plan before the coalition begins work on the project.
Of the contracted funds, $15,000 will cover the administration of the planning effort, led by CHA Housing Coordinator Tammy Matondo and CEO Randy Cole, Cole said. The remaining $65,000 will cover site planning costs for all of the components other than CHA's permanent housing service.
"We have so much capacity that we already have things moving in that regard," Cole said. The planning money could "push forward" the other pieces of the project, he said.
A draft of the plan will be due to the city Aug. 15.
Ward reapportionment
The Ward Reapportionment Committee will complete its charges Monday when it presents its findings to City Council in a report it completed Tuesday. The committee was appointed in November to complete mandatory reapportionment of the wards after the city received results of the 2020 Census.
Trial B prevailed as the recommended choice after the Committee used a combined process of rank order and majority voting.
Under Trial B (one of three proposals put forth by the committee), 1,225 people would move from First Ward to Second Ward, 1,135 people would move from Fifth Ward to Fourth Ward and 698 people would move from Sixth Ward to Fourth Ward.
The Committee also took public input into account from community-based public information meetings, online comments and a formal public hearing.
According to its report, the Committee was tasked with proposing boundaries that ensure as equal a count of population per ward as possible, serve the needs of existing neighborhoods and ensure wards are contiguous.
HOME-ARP funds for housing
The council on Monday will conduct a public hearing for the allocation of housing-related pandemic relief money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city's Housing and Community Development Commission has recommended that the council approve the allocation of $2 million of HOME-ARP funds to the Columbia Housing Authority to build 24 new apartments.
CHA's Kinney Point development at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road "will primarily benefit homeless and at-risk for homeless individuals and families," according to a city memo. The development falls under the HUD requirements for how the money must be spent.
Fowler's ARPA resolution
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler will introduce a policy resolution to assign 100% of Columbia's American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The resolution proposes that all $25 million of the city's ARPA funding be used to "deliver immediate economic relief to families."
Fowler intended to offer the resolution at the end of the previous City Council meeting, but the appropriate time during the meeting to introduce a new resolution had already lapsed before she brought up the resolution.
The policy resolution states that 27,500 Columbia residents, or 22% of the city population, are below the federal poverty level and that 7,800 children in Columbia Public Schools, 41% of CPS students, qualify for free or reduced lunch.
The council plans to discuss the city's Community Engagement Plan for allocating ARPA funds during its pre-council meeting. The Community Engagement Plan is proposed to address the second $12.5 million in ARPA funding the city received. Fowler has supported this plan in the past.
The plan details a roadmap for the city's use of ARPA funds through November. Their estimated budget would cost $284,181.00,2.3% of the project's total budget. The budget includes hiring two senior planners for the project, as well as other personnel and funding for a series of focus groups.